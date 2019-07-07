Cleveland faces Cincinnati following Bieber’s solid outing

Cleveland Indians (49-38, second in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-45, fifth in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (7-6, 3.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-8, 4.37 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Shane Bieber. Bieber went eight innings, giving up two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Reds are 24-20 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.72, Luis Castillo leads the staff with a mark of 2.38.

The Indians are 24-20 in road games. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.03. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.45 earned run average. The Indians won the last meeting 7-2. Bieber recorded his eighth victory and Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Cleveland. Michael Lorenzen took his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 36 extra base hits and is batting .251. Yasiel Puig is 12-for-33 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 19 home runs and is batting .298. Lindor is 14-for-44 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Indians: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Amir Garrett: 10-day IL (lat), Scooter Gennett: day-to-day (groin), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Bauers: day-to-day (left foot).