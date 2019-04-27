Cleveland chases series sweep over Astros

Cleveland Indians (15-10, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (15-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.47 ERA, .99 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Astros: Brad Peacock (2-1, 4.29 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland can secure a series sweep over Houston with a win.

The Astros are 8-3 in home games. Houston leads the league in hitting with a .276 batting average, Josh Reddick leads the club with an average of .368.

The Indians are 8-6 on the road. Cleveland’s lineup has 23 home runs this season, Leonys Martin leads them with five homers. The Indians won the last meeting 6-3. Adam Cimber earned his second victory and Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for Cleveland. Hector Rondon took his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads the Astros with nine home runs and is batting .265. George Springer is 12-for-40 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Martin leads the Indians with nine extra base hits and is batting .256. Jake Bauers is 10-for-32 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Indians: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (knee), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).