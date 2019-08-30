Cincinnati takes on St. Louis in division play

Cincinnati Reds (63-70, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-59, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.34 ERA) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (13-6, 3.47 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals St. Louis and Cincinnati will play on Friday.

The Cardinals are 35-24 against opponents from the NL Central. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.92, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.31.

The Reds are 28-35 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.19. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.86 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 77 RBIs and is batting .270. Dexter Fowler is 7-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 38 home runs home runs and is slugging .538. Aristides Aquino is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .288 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Reds: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O’Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Juan Graterol: (head).