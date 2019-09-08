Cincinnati hosts Arizona following Castillo’s strong performance

Arizona Diamondbacks (75-67, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (66-77, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mike Leake (11-10, 4.71 ERA) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (9-8, 4.10 ERA)

LINE: Reds -126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Luis Castillo. Castillo pitched 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Arizona.

The Reds are 39-35 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.23. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.69 ERA.

The Diamondbacks are 39-34 on the road. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .389. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 2-0. Alex Young earned his seventh victory and Marte went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Arizona. Luis Castillo took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 42 home runs and is slugging .555. Joey Votto has 10 hits and is batting .323 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 110 RBIs and is batting .272. Marte has 16 hits and is batting .485 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 9-1, .274 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (blister), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).