Chicago visits Milwaukee in division matchup

Chicago Cubs (76-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (72-68, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.25 ERA) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-2, 4.14 ERA)

LINE: Cubs -125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central opponents Milwaukee and Chicago will play on Saturday.

The Brewers are 35-30 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 217 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 43, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 31-27 against division opponents. The Chicago pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.06, Yu Darvish paces the staff with a mark of 4.25. The Cubs won the last meeting 10-5. Jose Quintana secured his 13th victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Matt Albers took his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 43 home runs and is slugging .665. Yasmani Grandal is 5-for-33 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 86 RBIs and is batting .293. Schwarber is 14-for-31 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Keston Hiura: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (head).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (forearm), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Javier Baez: (thumb).