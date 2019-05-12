Chicago to visit Toronto Sunday

Chicago White Sox (17-21, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (16-23, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-1, 4.07 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Chicago and Toronto are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Blue Jays are 8-12 in home games. The Toronto pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Marcus Stroman leads them with a mark of 7.8.

The White Sox are 9-11 in road games. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.29. Ivan Nova leads the team with a 6.29 earned run average. The White Sox won the last meeting 7-2. Nova recorded his second victory and Charlie Tilson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Stroman took his sixth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .470. Eric Sogard is 5-for-28 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 44 hits and is batting .319. James McCann is 11-for-25 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .191 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).