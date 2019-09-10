Chicago to visit San Diego Tuesday

Chicago Cubs (77-66, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (66-77, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (13-8, 4.00 ERA) Padres: Ronald Bolanos (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Chicago will face off on Tuesday.

The Padres are 33-39 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 202 home runs as a team this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with 31, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Cubs are 30-42 in road games. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .326, good for fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with a mark of .395. The Cubs won the last meeting 10-2. Kyle Hendricks earned his 10th victory and Nico Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs for Chicago. Cal Quantrill took his seventh loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renfroe leads the Padres with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .499. Ty France is 5-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 162 hits and has 64 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber is 11-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Addison Russell: (head), Kris Bryant: (knee), Javier Baez: (thumb).