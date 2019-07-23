Chicago’s Rizzo puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Giants

Chicago Cubs (54-46, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-50, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (3-4, 4.46 ERA) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (5-7, 3.65 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Rizzo is riding a 13-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play San Francisco.

The Giants are 24-27 in home games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .259.

The Cubs have gone 18-28 away from home. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .330 is eighth in the majors. Kris Bryant leads the lineup with an OBP of .398. The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Trevor Gott notched his seventh victory and Joe Panik went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for San Francisco. Pedro Strop took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 93 hits and is batting .245. Brandon Crawford is 13-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Rizzo leads the Cubs with 69 RBIs and is batting .293. Javier Baez has 12 hits and is batting .279 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .294 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .264 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (foot).