Chavis takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (27-49, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (42-35, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD Red Sox: Brian Johnson (1-1, 10.00 ERA, 2.44 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Chavis is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Boston readies to play Toronto.

The Red Sox are 17-14 against opponents from the AL East. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .337 is fourth in the MLB. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an OBP of .390.

The Blue Jays are 8-14 against teams from the AL East. The Toronto offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Eric Sogard leads the team with a mark of .315. The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-5. Brandon Workman earned his sixth victory and Christian Vazquez went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Jordan Romano took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 16 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Bogaerts is 13-for-35 with six doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 27 extra base hits and has 31 RBIs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-39 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .302 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .262 batting average, 6.42 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (hamstring).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Smoak: 10-day IL (hamstring).