Chacin, Brewers to face Fried, Braves

Milwaukee Brewers (27-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (23-21, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (3-4, 4.57 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (3-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Milwaukee will face off at SunTrust Park on Friday.

The Braves are 12-11 in home games. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .315.

The Brewers are 11-11 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 74 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 18, averaging one every 8.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with eight home runs and has 25 RBIs. Freeman is 13-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 18 home runs home runs and is slugging .760. Mike Moustakas is 11-for-47 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .264 batting average, 1.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).