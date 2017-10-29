Cavaliers’ Rose returns after missing 4 games

CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose will play against the New York Knicks on Sunday after missing four games because of a sprained left ankle.

Rose hasn’t played since the second game of the season on Oct. 20. The Cavaliers have lost three of the four games he’s missed.

Injuries to Rose and Dwyane Wade, who missed one game with a bruised left knee, has forced coach Tyronn Lue to juggle his starting lineup. Sunday’s game will mark Cleveland’s fifth different lineup in the first seven games.

Rose played with the Knicks last season, averaging 18.0 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games. He signed a one-year contract with Cleveland in July and became the team’s starter when Kyrie Irving was traded to Boston.

Rose was named the league’s MVP in 2011 while with the Chicago Bulls, but has battled injuries since.