Cardinals righty Michael Wacha suffers left oblique strain

St. Louis Cardinals' Michael Wacha pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha has left Wednesday’s start against the Philadelphia Phillies with a left oblique strain.

Wacha exited the game in the bottom of the fourth. He allowed three runs – one earned – in 3 2/3 innings.

Wacha surrendered a two-run homer to Cesar Hernandez and pitched to one more batter before he was replaced by Mike Mayers.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball