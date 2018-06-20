Cardinals righty Michael Wacha suffers left oblique strain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha has left Wednesday’s start against the Philadelphia Phillies with a left oblique strain.

Wacha exited the game in the bottom of the fourth. He allowed three runs – one earned – in 3 2/3 innings.

Wacha surrendered a two-run homer to Cesar Hernandez and pitched to one more batter before he was replaced by Mike Mayers.

