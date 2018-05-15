Cardinals place Wainwright back on DL, call up Flaherty

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Adam Wainwright back on the 10-day disabled list after the right-hander struggled with velocity in his last start and said he needed ”to pause and get it right.”

The 36-year-old Wainwright was on the DL with elbow inflammation before returning Sunday in San Diego, but he lasted just 2 1/3 innings in the Cardinals’ 5-3 loss to the Padres.

”It was pretty clear from early on,” manager Mike Matheny said of Wainwright making a return to the disabled list.

Wainwright is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts this season.

St. Louis called up Jack Flaherty from Triple-A Memphis, and the rookie right-hander is slated to start Tuesday night’s game at Minnesota.

Flaherty, 22, made two starts earlier this season for the Cardinals and is 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA at Memphis this year.

In addition, Matheny said right-hander Carlos Martinez likely won’t be ready to return from the disabled list to start this weekend when he’s first eligible. Martinez is currently rehabbing a right lat strain.

Matheny indicated John Gant could be a candidate to start Saturday at home against Philadelphia.

