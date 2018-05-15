Cardinals place Wainwright back on DL, call up Flaherty

FILe - In this April 17, 2018, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright looks down at his hand in the dugout during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago. The Cardinals placed Wainwright back on the 10-day disabled list, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after the right-hander struggled with velocity in his last start and said he needed "to pause and get it right." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Adam Wainwright back on the 10-day disabled list after the right-hander struggled with velocity in his last start and said he needed ”to pause and get it right.”

The 36-year-old Wainwright was on the DL with elbow inflammation before returning Sunday in San Diego, but he lasted just 2 1/3 innings in the Cardinals’ 5-3 loss to the Padres.

”It was pretty clear from early on,” manager Mike Matheny said of Wainwright making a return to the disabled list.

Wainwright is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts this season.

St. Louis called up Jack Flaherty from Triple-A Memphis, and the rookie right-hander is slated to start Tuesday night’s game at Minnesota.

Flaherty, 22, made two starts earlier this season for the Cardinals and is 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA at Memphis this year.

In addition, Matheny said right-hander Carlos Martinez likely won’t be ready to return from the disabled list to start this weekend when he’s first eligible. Martinez is currently rehabbing a right lat strain.

Matheny indicated John Gant could be a candidate to start Saturday at home against Philadelphia.

