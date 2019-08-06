Cardinals look to stop 3-game skid against Dodgers

St. Louis Cardinals (58-53, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (75-40, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-11, 4.00 ERA) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 2.85 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers are 44-15 in home games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Cardinals have gone 27-30 away from home. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.12, Adam Wainwright leads the staff with a mark of 4.42. The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-0. Tony Gonsolin earned his first victory and Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Michael Wacha took his fifth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 88 RBIs and is batting .324. Will Smith is 10-for-28 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 25 home runs home runs and is slugging .470. Matt Wieters is 7-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Scott Alexander: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (back), Kike Hernandez: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 60-day IL (back), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Tyler O’Neill: 10-day IL (wrist), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).