Cardinals get 12th straight win over Reds, 7-6 in 10 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) A downpour in the bottom of the ninth delayed the finish. When the skies cleared, closer Bud Norris blew a two-run lead that sent it to an extra inning.

No matter. The St. Louis Cardinals always find a way to beat the Cincinnati Reds.

Jose Martinez homered twice off Matt Harvey, and Jedd Gyorko singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning Friday night as the Cardinals rallied to a 7-6 victory, their 12th in a row over the Reds.

”We’ve got to take care of whatever situation we’re in right now,” Martinez said.

They’re taking care of the Reds, whom they haven’t dominated so completely since the Great Depression. They also beat them 12 straight from 1931-32. St. Louis has won its last 10 games at Great American Ball Park.

They overcame a downpour to pull this one out.

Norris (3-1) was warming up to pitch the ninth when heavy rain prompted a 36-minute delay. Norris then gave up four hits, including RBI singles by Joey Votto and Jesse Winker, for his second blown save in 14 chances.

Gyorko’s RBI single off Raisel Iglesias (1-1) decided a game that included bursts of rain from the first inning on. John Brebbia gave up a double and an intentional walk before fanning Brandon Dixon for his second save.

It was the second day in a row that Cincinnati tied it in the ninth. On Thursday, Winker’s two-run homer in the 13th sent the Reds to a 7-5 win over the Rockies.

”Sure, right now you feel bad, but I feel like if we can keep grinding like we have been, we can carry this into some kind of streak,” said Scott Schebler, who had a career-high four hits.

Martinez had a solo shot off Harvey in the first inning and a three-run homer in the third that made it 5-1. His first multihomer game of the season left him 11 for 22 during a six-game hitting streak.

”He’s special when he’s right and feels good,” manager Mike Matheny said. ”You can tell he’s in a good place.”

Harvey is 1-2 in six starts for Cincinnati, which got him in a trade with the Mets on May 8. He also allowed Yairo Munoz’s solo homer, the fifth time in his career that he’s given up three in a game.

In his last three starts, Harvey allowed 14 earned runs and five homers in 16 1/3 innings.

Luke Weaver struggled with his control while pitching into the six inning. He gave up four runs and walked five, including Winker with the bases loaded.

HONORING RED

The Reds held a moment of silence pregame for Cardinals Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst, who died Wednesday at age 95.

”Just an icon in St. Louis,” Matheny said. ”He set a real high standard for what it looks like to go about your business and wear this uniform well.”

ON A ROLL

Martinez has driven in multiple runs in each of his last three games. He’s batting .315 and has a team-high 39 RBIs.

NO PLAY

Right fielder Dexter Fowler reached into the stands to try to catch Alex Blandino’s foul in the sixth, but a fan in a Cardinals shirt got his hands on it first.

THREE’S NO CHARM

Harvey also gave up three homers in a game four other times: against the Giants on June 10, 2015; against the Nationals on May 24, 2016; against the Brewers on May 12, 2017; and against the Cubs on June 14, 2017.

HAMILTON’S WOES

Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton went 0 for 4. He’s hitless in his last 15 at-bats and 1 for 25 overall.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Left-handed reliever Tyler Lyons went on the 10-day DL with a sprained left elbow. Right-hander Mike Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Lyons missed two weeks earlier in the season with a strained back. His elbow bothered him while he was throwing on Thursday, and he was sent for tests that found no significant damage.

Reds: Homer Bailey will make a rehab start either Monday or Tuesday. He’s on the DL with a sore left knee. Bailey is 1-7 with a 6.68 ERA in 12 starts.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Michael Wacha (7-1) is 10-1 career against the Reds, including 9-0 in his last 12 starts – St. Louis has won every game. Wacha hasn’t lost to Cincinnati since Sept. 9, 2014. In his start against the Pirates on Sunday, he took a no-hitter into the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Colin Moran singled leading off.

Reds: Luis Castillo (4-6) has lost his last two starts, giving up eight earned runs in 9 2/3 innings. He’s lost both of his career starts against St. Louis.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball