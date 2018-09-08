Cardinals continue series against Tigers without Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals are trying to get through their weekend series at Detroit without their on-field leader.

Catcher Yadier Molina has a mild left hamstring strain and will probably sit out the final two games of the series. The second game of the three-game set will be played Saturday night.

Molina suffered the injury on a steal attempt against Washington on Wednesday.

Article continues below ...

“He got his treatment and said he felt better today than he felt yesterday, so that’s an encouraging sign. But still, it’s something that’s (going to) keep him out of the lineup for some period of time,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told MLB.com. “We’re not sure what that looks like.”

The Cardinals will make a roster addition on Saturday as infielder Jedd Gyorko will come off the 10-day disabled list. Gyorko, who is returning from a left groin strain, won’t be immediately reinserted into the lineup.

“He’s at that stage where he’s getting back to activities that will allow him to get back in the lineup,” Shildt told MLB.com.

Right-hander Jack Flaherty (8-6, 2.83 ERA) gets the start for St. Louis on Saturday. In August, Flaherty went 4-0 while giving up a total of just four earned runs over five starts.

His first September outing was a little shaky. He limited Washington to one run and three hits in five innings but issued a season-high five walks. The 22-year-old got a no-decision as the bullpen gave away a two-run lead in the ninth.

He’ll be making his first career appearance against Detroit.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (9-12, 4.24 ERA) has been on a win-one, lose-one roller coaster in his last seven starts. He notched a victory in his last outing on Sunday, holding the New York Yankees to three runs in six innings. His teammates provided eight runs during that span and the Tigers collected an 11-7 win.

“It was nice to have had a big lead and to be able to attack,” Boyd said.

That was just Boyd’s third win in 12 road decisions. He has been more effective at Comerica Park, going 6-3 with a 2.56 ERA in 12 starts.

Boyd, who has never faced the Cardinals, notched wins in his last three home starts while giving up just one run and 12 hits in 20 innings.

St. Louis’ bullpen woes continued during the first game of the series, a 5-3 Tigers victory. Jordan Hicks gave up a game-winning, two-run homer to Jeimer Candelario in the bottom of the ninth.

The homer followed a one-out single by No. 9 hitter Victor Reyes.

“Really exciting,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Guy out there is throwing 100 miles an hour and Victor slaps one down the left-field line and then Candy steps up and goes opposite on him.”

It has been a bad month for St. Louis relievers. Bud Norris lost his closer’s job after blowing saves in back-to-back games.

“Those guys are in a pennant race, so it’s exciting for us to take part in stuff like this,” Gardenhire said. “We know how much it means on their side and our guys are fighting and that’s really fun.”