Canning, Angels to take on Norris, Tigers

Los Angeles Angels (15-19, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-16, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-0, 3.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Trout and the Angels will take on Detroit at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are 8-6 on their home turf. Detroit is slugging .374 as a unit. Ronny Rodriguez leads the team with a .711 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits.

The Angels are 4-10 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .409 this season. Trout leads the team with a mark of .560. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 36 hits and has 13 RBIs. Christin Stewart is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with eight home runs and is batting .215. Jonathan Lucroy is 7-for-34 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .250 batting average, 6.54 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Cody Allen: 10-day IL (spine), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Tommy La Stella: day-to-day (back tightness), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).