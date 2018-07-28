Calhoun’s HR in 10th gives Angels 4-3 win over Mariners

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Kole Calhoun’s reemergence from a dreadful start continued for the Los Angeles on Friday with a game-ending home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th inning.

Calhoun had three RBIs on the night, while helping the Angels to a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a three-game series.

Calhoun’s 12th of the season came off Mariners reliever Juan Nicasio (1-5). It also gave him a .386 batting average, 15 runs scored, seven home runs and 15 RBI over his last 12 games.

In 32 games since returning from the disabled list on June 18, he has 11 home runs and 23 RBIs. Over the first two month of the season, he was batting .145 with a .179 slugging percentage and just one home run in 50 games.

”It’s been a really good month, but it’s just about going out and helping the team to win,” Calhoun said. ”I know it sounds cliche, but definitely April and May, I wasn’t doing that. I’m going out and having fun and not really caring what the numbers are, just trying to come to the ballpark every day to compete.”

The Mariners were unsuccessful in trying to take the lead in the top of 10th, when Dee Gordon attempted to steal home on the back end of a double-steal with Jean Segura.

Segura broke for second base on a pitch from Angels reliever Jim Johnson (3-2). Gordon then broke for home with Angels second baseman Ian Kinsler firing a return throw to catcher Jose Briceno. Gordon was initially ruled safe by home plate umpire Kerwin Danley, but the call was overturned via replay.

Gordon said the plan to steal home was relayed to him by third-base coach Scott Brosius.

”I think you’ve seen that play since Little League to be honest with you,” Gordon said. ”Everybody runs that play. It was just that they have a Gold Glove second baseman, a Gold Glove shortstop and they made a good play.”

The Mariners also had a prime scoring chance in the ninth inning after Nelson Cruz singled and Kyle Seager walked with no outs. But right-hander Hansel Robles struck out Ryon Healy and left-hander Jose Alvarez got a groundout and a strikeout of Ben Gamel to end the threat.

Albert Pujols made a diving stop in the ninth inning on a ground ball down the first-base line from Chris Herrmann to prevent at least two Mariners runs.

Angels starter Andrew Heaney continued his solid pitching at home, giving up three runs on seven hits over eight innings. He has a 1.60 ERA over nine home starts this season. He threw just 81 pitches in his outing and had 64 pitches after seven innings.

”That was wild,” Heaney said. ”They obviously made a point that they were going to swing the bat. They were going to swing it early and they were going to swing it often. They hit some balls hard.”

GLOVE WORK

Not only did the Angels get some solid defense on the Mariners’ attempted steal of home in the 10th, and from Pujols on his diving stop in the ninth inning, they were holding the Mariners in check all game.

Seager was robbed twice, first on a play by shortstop Andrelton Simmons in the fifth inning and again in the seventh when Mike Trout made a catch on the run up against the center field fence.

It was more bad luck for a Mariners team that has scored 3.16 runs per game in July after scoring 4.74 runs per game in March/April, 4.07 runs in May and 4.50 in June.

”You know, it’s one of those stretches when you try to put together good at-bats as a team and you come out in a funk and hit balls right at guys,” Zunino said. ”I think it’s something where we have to barrel balls up and trust it and sooner or later they will all fall for us.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels LHP John Lamb, who has been out since June 27 with left shoulder inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. . Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker, who has missed all but one start with a right forearm strain, played catch from 120 feet this week, but is not expected to return in the foreseeable future.

Mariners RHP Erasmo Ramirez, on the DL with a should strain, pitched three scoreless innings for Triple-A Tacoma this week, with a fastball in the low 90-mph range, and is expected to get another rehab start, likely on Monday for Tacoma.

TRADE FRONT

The Mariners made a move to bolster their bullpen, acquiring right-hander Sam Tuivailala from the St. Louis Cardinals for minor-league pitcher Seth Elledge. Tuivailala, 25, was 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 appearances for the Cardinals this season. Elledge was the Mariners’ No. 10 ranked prospect, according to mlb.com.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

The Angels added outfielder Eric Young Jr. to the major league roster for the first time this season, selecting his contract from Triple-A Salt Lake. Outfielder Jabari Blash was optioned to Salt Lake. Young was batting .300 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs in 84 games at Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (8-8, 5.14 ERA) has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last six starts and on Friday he will be making his second outing since coming off the disabled list because lower back stiffness.

Angels: RHP Jamie Barria (5-7, 3.80) has lost each of his last six decisions after opening the year 5-1, and will try for his first victory in four tries against the Mariners when he takes the mound Friday.