Cabrera, Cardinals to face Nola, Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals (26-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (32-22, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and St. Louis will meet at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 19-10 in home games. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .320, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .396.

The Cardinals are 10-15 in road games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, Jose Martinez leads the team with a mark of .302. The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Nick Pivetta recorded his third victory and Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Adam Wainwright took his fifth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 25 extra base hits and is batting .232. J.T. Realmuto is 9-for-35 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs and is batting .231. Matt Carpenter is 11-for-37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).