Bundy fans 14, tosses 2-hitter to lead O’s past Chisox 9-3

CHICAGO (AP) Backed by a bunch of runs right away, Dylan Bundy dominated.

Bundy struck out a career-high 14 and pitched a two-hitter for his second complete game in the majors, leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Chicago White Sox 9-3 on Thursday.

”Man, it was fun,” Bundy said. ”Our offense gave us a pretty big lead today early, so just trying to attack the hitters with fastballs early in the count and try to get ahead as best I could.”

Adam Jones and Trey Mancini hit solo home runs as Baltimore jumped ahead 9-0 after three innings. Jones and Manny Machado each had three hits, and catcher Chance Sisco drove in three runs for the last-place Orioles, who won for just the third time in nine games and improved to 6-21 on the road.

Although Bundy’s heater was on, he had command of ”pretty much all four pitches,” according to Sisco.

”That gives you an idea of the repertoire he had today working for him – strong,” manager Buck Showalter said. ”That was a good old-school outing. You don’t get to see many people carry their stuff that long.”

Jose Rondon hit a three-run homer with two outs in the fourth for the first hit off Bundy. It was Rondon’s second career homer and second in two days.

Earlier in the day, White Sox catcher Welington Castillo was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. The commissioner’s office cited use of Erythropoietin (EPO).

The 31-year-old Castillo was signed in the offseason by the rebuilding White Sox to help guide their young pitching staff. Barring rainouts, Castillo would be able to return on Aug. 24.

Bundy (3-6) had been roughed up in losing four of five previous starts, but sparkled once again in an afternoon contest. The 25-year-old right-hander improved to 2-1 with 1.32 ERA in five day games.

Omar Narvaez’s single in the seventh was the only other hit off Bundy, who walked one and hit a batter. His other complete game was last Aug. 29 against Seattle.

Chicago manager Rick Renteria said his team wasn’t fazed by the news about Castillo. The day belonged to Bundy.

”I don’t see this (loss) being the result of the information that transpired this morning,” Renteria said. ”We just had a young man on the other side that’s commanding the strike zone pretty good.”

The Orioles sent 25 batters to the plate in the first three innings to build the lead off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (3-5) and Chris Beck, the first of five Chicago relievers.

Giolito and Beck each walked three in the first three innings, with Giolito forcing in two runs on bases-loaded passes and Beck pushing across one.

”Today was just one those days where I didn’t have it and didn’t battle through it,” Giolito said.

Giolito increased his league-leading walk total to 37, and wildness doomed the right-hander from outset as Baltimore scored four times in the first. Giolito issued three straight walks to force home Baltimore’s first two runs. Sisco’s single drove in two more.

When Giolito got the ball over the plate in the second, the Orioles hit it out as Mancini and Jones led off the inning with homers.

Beck replaced Giolito with one out in the second after Giolito hit Chris Davis with a pitch to put runners at first and second. After getting Alvarez to pop out, Beck walked Craig Gentry and Sisco to force in another run and make it 7-0.

RBI singles by Machado and Alvarez in the third upped Baltimore’s lead 9-0.

Rondon launched his homer in the fourth after Bundy hit Yolmer Sanchez with a pitch and Daniel Palka reached on a third strike that turned into a wild pitch.

WELCOME BACK

White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar will toss the ceremonial first pitch on June 1 against Milwaukee. It will be Farquhar’s first time back on the mound since he suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm during a home game on April 20 vs. Houston.

ROSTER MOVES

To take Castillo’s place, the White Sox purchased the contract of C Alfred Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago then claimed C Dustin Garneau off waivers from Oakland and optioned him the farm club. OF Charlie Tilson also was recalled from Charlotte on Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: OF/DH Mark Trumbo was out of the lineup for a second straight day after hurting his right knee sliding into second base on Tuesday. Showalter said Trumbo might have a precautionary MRI in Florida on Friday after the team travels to Tampa Bay for a weekend series. … RHP Darren O’Day (hyperextended elbow) could get a cortisone injection on Friday.

White Sox: INF/OF Leury Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee sprain, sustained when he stole third base on Wednesday night. … DH Matt Davidson (stiff back) was scratched for a second straight day. . RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right rotator cuff inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Following Thursday’s game, Showalter still hadn’t yet named a starter for Friday’s opener at Tampa Bay.

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (1-3, 2.98) faces the Tigers RHP Mike Fiers (4-3, 4.57) at Detroit on Friday night.