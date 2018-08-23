Bumgarner outpitches and outhits deGrom, Giants top Mets 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom fumed about not getting a called strike three. Then again, when the New York Mets face Madison Bumgarner, things never seem to go well.

Bumgarner hit an RBI double for the only earned run off the Mets ace and topped him on the mound too, pitching the San Francisco Giants past New York 3-1 on Thursday.

In his first appearance in New York since tossing a four-hit shutout in the 2016 NL wild-card game, Bumgarner (5-5) gave up five hits and went eight innings to match his longest start of the season. He struck out eight and walked none.

“We’ve seen him do that a few times in his career where he pitches a beautiful game and does something with the bat and helped himself,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said.

Bumgarner extended his scoreless streak at Citi Field to 33 innings before Todd Frazier homered to begin the seventh. The big lefty is 7-0 with a 1.42 ERA in eight starts against the Mets — he’s 5-0 with an 0.59 ERA in six starts at the Mets’ park.

“He has pitched well here,” Bochy said. “I don’t know how to explain that. He pitches well in a lot of places. It seems like he has done some of his best work here.”

The Giants led 1-0 and had a runner at first with two outs in the fourth when an 0-2 pitch to Nick Hundley was called a ball. DeGrom (8-8) and catcher Devin Mesoraco both started to walk off the field, but plate umpire Tony Randazzo called a ball on a pitch that a computerized TV strike zone showed well inside the box.

Hundley eventually walked and Bumgarner made it 2-0 with a double down the left field line, past the range of third baseman Todd Frazier.

As deGrom went to back up the plate, he began yelling at plate umpire Tony Randazzo.

“I told him he can’t miss it,” deGrom said. “I thought it was a strike and you can’t miss that.”

After getting the final out of the inning, deGrom flung some paper cups in the dugout along with his glove in frustration.

“I don’t know if I felt like I had a good chance of getting the barrel on that,” Bumgarner said with a laugh. “A swinging bat, that’s a dangerous bat.”

It was Bumgarner’s 57th career RBI and 34th career extra-base hit. Both totals are second-most behind active pitchers, behind Adam Wainwright.

DeGrom went six innings and exited with a major league-best 1.71 ERA. He allowed two runs overall on four hits, striking out 10 with a season-high four walks.

DeGrom has often wound up with losses and no-decisions this season because the Mets haven’t scored much for him. He appears to be in a three-way race for the NL Cy Young Award with Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola and Washington’s Max Scherzer — Nola outdueled Scherzer at Nationals Park on Thursday afternoon.

Evan Longoria hit a solo homer in the eighth inning as the Giants concluded a 4-6 road trip.

The Giants manufactured their first run in the third when rookie Steven Duggar walked, stole second and advanced on a groundout. He scored when Mesoraco let a pitch to Longoria go off his glove for a passed ball.

Frazier hit his 14th homer in the seventh to make it 2-1. Bumgarner then hit Bautista with a pitch and gave up a single to Jeff McNeil but got Kevin Plawecki to hit into a double play and struck out Michael Conforto on a full-count fastball.

Bumgarner entered the eighth at 95 pitches. He struck out pinch-hitter Jose Reyes, made a nifty snag of Amed Rosario’s comebacker to the mound and retired Austin Jackson on a groundout.

Will Smith worked around a two-out walk to Jose Bautista in the ninth for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: C Buster Posey didn’t play. He is expected to catch Friday’s series opener against Texas. Posey is considering getting season-ending hip surgery. … RHP Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder inflammation) pitched four scoreless innings in a rehab start for Double-A Richmond Wednesday. Bochy said Samardzija will be evaluated Friday in San Francisco but will likely need another rehab start.

Mets: Mesoraco left the game after the fourth inning with neck stiffness. He was sent for an MRI. … RF Jay Bruce (sore right hip), on the disabled list since June 19 is expected to be activated for Friday’s series opener against Washington. Manager Mickey Callaway said Bruce will see time at first base and right field. … Third base coach Glenn Sherlock was away from the team due to a family matter. He is expected to return Friday.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Dereck Rodriguez (6-1, 2.25 ERA) is set to come off the disabled list and will oppose Texas RHP Drew Hutchison (2-2, 5.71) on Friday in San Francisco.

Mets: LHP Jason Vargas (3-8, 7.67 ERA) faces LHP Gio Gonzalez (7-10, 4.51 ERA) on Friday night to open a three-game series at home against Washington.