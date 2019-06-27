Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-27, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-38, second in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.96 ERA, .87 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-0, 5.85 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Los Angeles match up to begin the four-game series.

The Rockies are 18-16 against teams from the NL West. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .266 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .325.

The Dodgers are 21-18 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .339 leads the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with an OBP of .431. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 19 home runs and has 62 RBIs. Blackmon has 12 hits and is batting .286 over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .711. Chris Taylor has 14 hits and is batting .412 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers Injuries: Josh Sborz: 10-day IL (back), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).