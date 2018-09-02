Bryant has 2 hits in return from DL, Cubs beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings, Javier Baez notched his NL-leading 99th RBI and Kris Bryant doubled and had two hits in his return from the disabled list to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Philadelphia Phillies 7-1 on Saturday night.

Ian Happ homered and Baez had three hits for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have won nine of 11.

Bryant had been sidelined since July 23 with left shoulder inflammation. The 2016 NL MVP doubled and scored in the third and singled in the eighth.

Hendricks (11-10) allowed one run on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Nick Williams had two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who fell three games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East.

The Cubs, helped by another Phillies error, scored a pair of runs in the first off Zach Eflin (9-6).

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Kemp slugged a go-ahead, two-strike, three-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting Los Angeles over Arizona and into a tie atop the NL West.

With fans on their feet chanting “Let’s go Dodgers,” Kemp took two quick strikes from Archie Bradley before launching his 19th homer into center field for a 3-2 lead.

Justin Turner got the rally going with one out in the inning. He singled for the Dodgers’ first hit since his double in the third. Manny Machado followed with a 10-pitch walk by Bradley to set up Kemp.

Bradley (4-5) was leading the National League in holds with 31 before Kemp’s homer.

Kenta Maeda (8-8) worked a perfect eighth. Kenley Jansen put the tying run on in the ninth. The All-Star closer gave up a two-out double to Nick Ahmed before Ketel Marte popped up to second, giving Jansen his 34th save in 38 opportunities.

MARINERS 8, ATHLETICS 7

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — James Paxton returned from the disabled list to strike out 10 batters over five innings, Ben Gamel hit a two-run double and Seattle held off Oakland.

Jean Segura had a two-run single in the fifth, an inning after he was hit by a pitch. He finished with three hits, helping Seattle pull within 4½ games of Oakland for the second AL wild card.

Khris Davis hit his majors-leading 40th home run to start the eighth for Oakland, giving him three straight 40-homer seasons.

Edwin Diaz walked Jed Lowrie to begin the ninth and put the tying run aboard, and then recovered to strike out the side for his club-record 51st save in 55 opportunities.

Reliever Liam Hendriks (0-1), a September call-up, started as the first of nine Oakland pitchers and took the loss.

Paxton (11-5) took the mound for the first time since getting hit on his left forearm by a line drive Aug. 14 at Oakland. He allowed three runs on two hits and walked four.

YANKEES 2, TIGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven strong innings for his first win since July, rookie Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and New York beat Detroit.

The Yankees got only two hits, but won for the 11th time in 15 games. New York has the second-best record in the majors, behind AL East-leading Boston.

Andrew McCutchen went 0 for 3 and struck out twice in his Yankees debut. The former NL MVP batted leadoff and played right field, a day after being acquired from San Francisco.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who missed nearly six weeks with a recurring groin injury, went 0 for 4.

Tanaka (10-5) gave up one run and seven hits for his first victory since July 31. He was 0-3 with a 4.40 ERA in five August starts.

Jonathan Holder pitched a scoreless eighth and Dellin Betances notched his second save in the ninth.

Torres connected in the fifth off Daniel Norris (0-3).

ASTROS 7, ANGELS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler White hit a go-ahead two-run double in a five-run eighth inning, Alex Bregman homered and Houston beat Los Angeles.

With the score tied in the eighth, White hit a pitch to left field off Hansel Robles that missed being a home run by just feet. The ball bounced off the top of the metal scoreboard and back into left field. George Springer and Carlos Correa came around to score, putting the Astros ahead 5-3.

Correa drove in the tying run earlier in the eighth with an RBI single to center off Cam Bedrosian (5-4).

Joe Smith (5-1) got the win after giving up one hit and striking out one in two-thirds of an inning.

The Angels bullpen wasted one of Felix Pena’s best starts. Pena gave up just two runs in seven innings, the longest start of his career.

RED SOX 6, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings in his return from an ankle injury, leading Boston past Chicago.

Jackie Bradley Jr., Ian Kinsler and Eduardo Nunez homered as AL East-leading Boston maintained its 7½-game lead over the New York Yankees. The Red Sox won for the fourth time in five games to run the majors’ best record to 94-43, already one more victory than they had when they won the division each of the past two years.

Rodriguez (12-3) allowed one run and three hits in his first major league appearance since he sprained his right ankle while covering first against Toronto on July 14. The left-hander retired his first 12 batters, striking out 10.

Carlos Rodon (6-4) kept the White Sox in the game for a while before committing a costly error in the seventh. With one out and runners on second and third, the lefty fielded Andrew Benintendi’s comebacker and threw wildly to first, allowing Christian Vazquez to come home.

RAYS 5, INDIANS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Blake Snell moved into a tie for the major league lead with his 17th win as Tampa Bay beat Cleveland.

Snell (17-5) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings, giving up both runs in the second with one being unearned thanks to a throwing error by third baseman Matt Duffy. The left-hander worked around trouble early in the game, but retired nine of the last 10 hitters he faced and struck out the side in the sixth.

Snell is tied with New York’s Luis Severino and Cleveland’s Corey Kluber — two other top candidates for the AL Cy Young Award — for the most wins in the majors.

Tampa Bay scored four times in the sixth off Shane Bieber (8-3). Matt Duffy tied the game with a two-run double. Tommy Pham’s RBI double put the Rays ahead before Kevin Kiermaier added a run-scoring single.

Jason Kipnis, whose playing time will decrease after the Indians acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson from Toronto on Friday, started the ninth with a pinch-hit home run off Chaz Roe.

Roe retired the next two hitters and Adam Kolarek got pinch-hitter Yonder Alonso for his second save.

BRAVES 5, PIRATES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking, RBI double in the four-run eighth inning, and NL East-leading Atlanta rallied to snap a three-game skid and beat Pittsburgh.

The Braves increased their division lead by three games over Philadelphia. They had dropped five of six overall and seven of eight at home.

After Dansby Swanson’s 14th homer cut the lead to 3-2, pinch-hitter Lucas Duda doubled and was replaced by pinch-runner Lane Adams, who advanced to third on Ronald Acuna Jr.’s sacrifice fly.

Adams scored when Ender Inciarte reached safely after striking out on a wild pitch. Inciartie scored on Freeman’s double, and Freeman advanced to third on a single and slid safely across the plate to beat a tag attempt on Johan Camargo’s sacrifice fly.

All four runs were charged to Keone Kela (3-4), who had allowed just one run in his first 14 games, a stretch of 14 innings, with Pittsburgh.

Jonny Venters (2-0) got the win after facing two batters in the eighth. Braves closer A.J. Minter faced the minimum in the ninth to earn his 12th save in 14 chances.

NATIONALS 5, BREWERS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto’s two-run single highlighted a four-run eighth inning, and Washington rallied past Milwaukee.

With Washington trailing 3-1 in the eighth, Adam Eaton capped a nine-pitch at-bat with a two-out double off Joakim Soria (1-1). Trea Turner then lofted a single to left to make it 3-2. After Turner stole second Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon walked to load the bases.

Milwaukee’s Dan Jennings came on to face Soto, who singled up the middle on a 2-2 pitch, scoring Turner and Harper with his third hit of the night. Rendon then scored on a wild pitch by Jordan Lyles.

Washington’s Greg Holland (1-2) retired Manny Pina with the bases loaded to end the eighth and Justin Miller survived Tyler Saladino’s pinch-hit solo homer in the ninth for his second save.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 57 minutes by rain in the top of the eighth and ended well past midnight.

ROCKIES 4, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — D.J. LeMahieu homered and Jon Gray pitched six solid innings as Colorado snapped San Diego’s season-high four-game winning streak.

The Rockies broke a 21-inning scoreless string with a three-run fourth when they strung together four straight hits, the biggest one being LeMahieu’s 13th homer.

Gray (11-7) allowed two runs and seven hits as the Rockies won for the 10th time in his last 11 starts. The right-hander hung two pitches that Hunter Renfroe hit for homers but otherwise he kept the Padres at bay.

Adam Ottavino and Scott Oberg worked an inning each and Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 37th save.

Robbie Erlin (3-5) lasted 5 1/3 innings, charged with four runs, seven hits and one walk. The left-hander struck out seven in absorbing his second straight loss.

METS 2, GIANTS 1, 11 INNINGS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steven Matz struck out a career-high 11 batters, and New York went on to beat San Francisco.

Wilmer Flores doubled to left off Giants reliever Hunter Strickland (3-4) to lead off the 11th. He went to third when Jay Bruce grounded out to second against the shift, and scored on Todd Frazier’s fly ball to left.

Jerry Blevins (2-2) pitched a scoreless 10th and Robert Gsellman worked the 11th for his ninth save.

Brandon Nimmo made a diving catch in right field, robbing Austin Slater of a hit to end the game.

The Mets have won six of their last seven games at AT&T Park.

Matz gave up one run in seven innings of three-hit ball.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Luis Castillo and two relievers combined on a two-hitter to lead Cincinnati past St. Louis.

The Reds snapped a three-game losing streak.

St. Louis, which won a major league-best 22 games in August, lost for the second time in six games. The Cardinals fell 4 1/2 games behind Chicago in the NL Central.

Castillo (8-11) gave up two hits and struck out a career-high 11 in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up a leadoff single to Matt Carpenter in the first before retiring 15 of the next 16 hitters.

David Hernandez and Raisel Iglesias completed the two-hitter.

Suarez keyed a three-run outburst against Daniel Poncedeleon (0-1) in the fourth.

RANGERS 7, TWINS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Beltre hit his 470th career homer after 23-year-old sluggers Nomar Mazara and Ronald Guzman went deep, helping the Texas stop a five-game losing streak with a win over Minnesota.

Mazara led off the second inning with his 18th home run and second in as many nights, matching his total from the previous 42 games. Guzman’s 13th homer was a three-run shot that capped a four-run second to put the Rangers ahead for good at 4-2.

Beltre’s homer leading off the fourth was the 39-year-old’s eighth of the season and hit No. 3,143 for his career, breaking a tie with Robin Yount for 17th on the career list.

Yovani Gallardo (8-3) ended a streak of three winless starts, giving up six hits and three runs in five innings. Jose Leclerc struck out two in a perfect ninth for his eighth save in 12 opportunities.

Jose Berrios (11-10) struck out six in four innings, but all three hits he allowed were homers. He gave up five runs.

ROYALS 5, ORIOLES 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, giving Kansas City a back-and-forth victory over Baltimore.

The Orioles went ahead off Jake Newberry (1-0) in the top of the ninth, when Trey Mancini homered to lead off and Tim Beckham added a two-run double, his fourth hit of the night.

Mychael Givens (0-7) came on to close it out, but he walked Brett Phillips on four pitches to lead off the inning. Cam Gallagher sacrificed Phillips to second, and Merrifield cracked an 0-2 pitch an estimated 415 feet to left field for the first game-winning homer of his career.

Kansas City has won six of seven on its homestand, its best seven-game stretch since July 2017, including the first two of this three-game series between the worst teams in the majors.

MARLINS 6, BLUE JAYS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Martin Prado hit a bases-clearing double in his first game in three weeks, Wei-Yin Chen pitched eight strong innings and Miami beat Toronto.

J.T. Realmuto hit his 18th home run and Brian Anderson knocked in two for the Marlins, who snapped a four-game skid.

Chen (6-9) allowed one run on three hits. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

Prado, who had been on the disabled list with an injured quad, delivered a bases-clearing double to left-center field in the fifth inning to give the Marlins a 6-1 lead.

Marco Estrada (7-11) allowed eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings.