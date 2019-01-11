Britton, Yanks finalize deal guaranteeing $39M for 3 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Britton and the New York Yankees have finalized a contract that guarantees the reliever $39 million over three seasons and could be worth $53 million for four years.

Britton gets $13 million in each of the next two seasons under the deal announced Friday.

New York has a $13 million option for 2021 and a $14 million option for 2022 and must decide within three days of the 2020 World series whether to exercise both. If the team option is declined, Britton has until the fifth day after the 2020 World Series to exercise a $13 million player option for 2021.

A 31-year-old left-hander, Britton was acquired by the Yankees from Baltimore on July 24 and had a 2.88 ERA and three saves in 25 appearances for New York,

He serves as setup man for closer Aroldis Chapman along with Dellin Betances, Chasen Shreve, Chad Green and Jonathan Holder. New York’s bullpen was weakened by the departure of right-hander David Robertson, who agreed to a $23 million, two-year contract with Philadelphia.

Britton began the season on the disabled list after tearing his right Achilles tendon in December. He made his season debut on June 12 and was 1-0 with a 3.45 ERA and four saves in 16 games with the Orioles.

His average fastball velocity with the Yankees was in the 95-96 mph range.

Britton was drafted by the Orioles in 2006 and worked his way up the team’s minor league system before landing in the big leagues in 2011. He is a two-time All-Star and led the AL with 47 saves in 2016,