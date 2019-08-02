Brewers, streaking Yelich set for matchup against Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers (57-53, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-51, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (8-4, 3.57 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (8-7, 4.47 ERA)

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Yelich is riding a 19-game hitting streak as Milwaukee readies to play Chicago.

The Cubs are 22-21 against opponents from the NL Central. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.05. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.07 ERA.

The Brewers have gone 27-21 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 178 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Yelich leads the team with 36, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 25 home runs and has 69 RBIs. Anthony Rizzo is 7-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 126 hits and has 81 RBIs. Keston Hiura is 9-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .188 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by six runs

Brewers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (neck), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 60-day IL (wrist), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: day-to-day (shoulder), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage).