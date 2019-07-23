Brewers, streaking Moustakas set for matchup against Reds

Cincinnati Reds (45-53, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-49, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tanner Roark (5-6, 3.97 ERA) Brewers: Zach Davies (8-2, 2.79 ERA)

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Moustakas is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Milwaukee readies to play Cincinnati.

The Brewers are 24-19 against NL Central opponents. Milwaukee has hit 170 home runs this season, third in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 35, averaging one every 9.8 at-bats.

The Reds are 21-26 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.93, Anthony DeSclafani paces the staff with a mark of 4.12. The Reds won the last meeting 6-5. Wandy Peralta earned his first victory and Eugenio Suarez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Jeremy Jeffress took his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 58 extra base hits and is batting .337. Keston Hiura is 18-for-37 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Suarez leads the Reds with 64 RBIs and is batting .253. Yasiel Puig is 13-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Reds: 4-6, .309 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (abdominal discomfort), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (back tightness), Keston Hiura: day-to-day (left quad tightness).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Farmer: 7-day IL (concussion), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).