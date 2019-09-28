Brewers’ Ryan Braun leaves game with left calf discomfort

DENVER (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun has left Friday night’s game at the Colorado Rockies because of left calf discomfort.

Braun singled and drove in a run in the first inning and then played the field in the bottom half. He left after Milwaukee batted in the second inning and was replaced by Ben Gamel.

The 35-year-old Braun has been in and out of the lineup all season because of back issues. He is hitting .284 with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs.