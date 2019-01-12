Brewers reach $5,125,000 deal with Knebel for 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a $5,125,000 deal for 2019 with reliever Corey Knebel.

The Brewers avoided arbitration with all their remaining players who were eligible, including Knebel, who went 4-3 with a 3.58 ERA and 16 saves last year in an injury-shortened season. He had 39 saves in 2017.

Milwaukee also reached one-year deals with third baseman Travis Shaw ($4,675,000) and pitchers Alex Claudio ($1,275,000), Zach Davies ($2.6 million) and Junior Guerra ($2,225,000).

The Brewers reached a $1.75 million agreement with catcher Manny Pina — $1.6 million in 2019, plus a $1.85 million club option for 2020 that includes a $150,000 buyout.

Shaw hit .241 with 32 home runs and 86 RBIs last year for the NL Central champions.

Led by Knebel, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress, the Brewers led the National League with 42 wins by their relievers and finished second in the league with a 3.47 bullpen ERA. But Knebel dealt with hamstring problems early in the season, and he was sent to the minors in late August for a brief stint to work on his mechanics.