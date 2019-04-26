Brewers look to break 4-game skid against Mets

Milwaukee Brewers (13-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (13-11, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Mets are 4-4 on their home turf. New York ranks sixth in the National League in hitting with a .259 batting average, Jeff McNeil leads the team with an average of .363.

The Brewers are 5-7 in road games. Milwaukee has slugged .462, good for fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with a .793 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 13 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 16 extra base hits and is batting .306. Robinson Cano is 15-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .793. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (hand).