Brewers get INF Brad Miller from Rays for 1B/OF Ji-Man Choi

MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Brad Miller from Tampa Bay for first baseman/outfielder Ji-Man Choi and will receive more than $2.2 million from the Rays as part of the trade.

The NL Central-leading Brewers made the deal Sunday and assigned Miller to Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was cut by Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Tampa Bay will send Milwaukee $2,209,677 as part of the trade, which will offset all but $500,000 of the $2,709,677 remaining in Miller’s $4.5 million salary this year.

The 28-year-old Miller was hitting .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 48 games for the Rays. Mostly a shortstop, he has started at every position in the majors except catcher and pitcher.

Miller hit 30 home runs for the Rays in 2016, but dipped to just nine last year.

The 27-year-old Choi hit .233 with two homers and five RBIs in 12 games for Milwaukee. He gets a salary of $850,000 while in the major leagues and $250,000 while in the minors.

