Braves visit the Marlins in division matchup

Atlanta Braves (16-16, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (9-22, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (2-1, 1.62 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (2-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will host Atlanta in a matchup of division rivals.

The Marlins are 5-12 against the rest of their division. Miami has slugged .329, last in in the MLB. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a .482 slugging percentage, including five extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Braves are 5-6 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .346, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a mark of .411. The Braves won the last meeting 7-2. Touki Toussaint earned his second victory and Brian McCann went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Jose Urena took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Granderson leads the Marlins with 11 RBIs and is batting .182. Alfaro has 10 hits and is batting .270 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .500. Josh Donaldson is 12-for-35 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Braves: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (hand), Neil Walker: day-to-day (knee).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin).