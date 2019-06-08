Braves visit the Marlins after Soroka’s solid performance

Atlanta Braves (34-29, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-38, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (3-4, 3.28 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Mike Soroka. Soroka threw eight innings, surrendering one run on three hits with six strikeouts against Miami.

The Marlins are 9-20 against teams from the NL East. Miami has hit 47 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with nine, averaging one every 18.9 at-bats.

The Braves are 8-8 in division matchups. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .311. The Braves won the last meeting 7-1. Mike Soroka earned his seventh victory and Freeman went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Jose Urena registered his seventh loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is batting .246. Starlin Castro is 11-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 43 RBIs and is batting .268. Austin Riley is 11-for-40 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Braves: 5-5, .253 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).