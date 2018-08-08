Braves split doubleheader with Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ender Inciarte snapped a ninth-inning tie with a two-run triple, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 Tuesday night to earn a doubleheader split.

In the opener, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit consecutive homers to spark a four-run fourth inning that carried Washington to an 8-3 victory.

Seeking to blunt the momentum of the surging Nationals, Atlanta shook off a strong pitching performance by Max Scherzer before striking against the Washington bullpen in the second game.

Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis singled off Kelvin Herrera (1-2) before Inciarte hit a liner down the first-base line. That was the final pitch thrown by Herrera, who left after a visit from Washington’s trainer.

Jesse Biddle (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and A.J. Minter got three outs for his ninth save.

In the first game, Zimmerman and Trea Turner had three hits apiece and Harper added two hits and two RBIs. Jefry Rodriguez (1-1) allowed one run in five innings in his first major victory.

Kolby Allard (1-1) got the loss in relief of Max Fried, who was struck in the lower back by a line drive in the second inning and removed with a left groin strain. Allard allowed four runs in two innings.

ASTROS 2, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler White hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping Houston put together another late rally.

The win followed the Astros‘ 3-1 victory Monday night in which Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth.

This time, the AL West leaders again trailed 1-0 when Gonzalez doubled and White hit a high, arching shot to left field off Ray Black (1-1).

The Astros have won six of seven and the Giants have lost four of five.

Joe Smith (4-1) got the win, and Hector Rondon pitched a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Willy Adames hit a solo homer with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay to the victory.

Adames’ fifth home run of the season came off Miguel Castro (2-6).

Sergio Romo (2-2) got the win after retiring two batters in the ninth, helping Tampa Bay break a three-game losing streak.

Tim Beckham and Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore, and Alex Cobb pitched seven strong innings.