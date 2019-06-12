Braves ride 5-game win streak into matchup with Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (30-36, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (38-29, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Braves are 18-15 in home games. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .329, good for fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with a mark of .393.

The Pirates are 17-18 on the road. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Josh Bell with a mark of .381. The Braves won the last meeting 7-5. Touki Toussaint secured his fourth victory and Brian McCann went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Atlanta. Chris Archer registered his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 36 extra base hits and is batting .306. Dansby Swanson is 14-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bell leads the Pirates with 45 extra base hits and has 60 RBIs. Colin Moran is 10-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .264 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .277 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (plantar fasciitis), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (left hamstring tightness), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).