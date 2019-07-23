Braves host Royals, look to build on Gausman’s strong outing

Kansas City Royals (37-64, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-41, first in the AL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-5, 4.52 ERA) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (3-3, 3.58 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Kevin Gausman. Gausman threw seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with eight strikeouts against Washington.

The Braves are 30-21 in home games. Atlanta has slugged .457, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .567 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Royals have gone 15-35 away from home. Kansas City has hit 98 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 27, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 25 home runs and is slugging .567. Josh Donaldson is 10-for-32 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Soler leads the Royals with 27 home runs and has 70 RBIs. Hunter Dozier is 13-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Royals: 7-3, .300 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).