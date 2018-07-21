Braves’ All-Star Albies pulled with hamstring tightness
WASHINGTON (AP) Ozzie Albies has been pulled from the Atlanta Braves‘ game against the Washington Nationals because of right hamstring tightness.
The Braves say the All-Star second baseman was lifted Friday as a precaution. Albies may have been injured running the bases during the first inning, when he hit an RBI double, stole third base and then dashed home on a groundout. Albies remained in the game until being hit for in the third inning.
Albies, 21, returned from the All-Star break leading the NL in at-bats (405), runs (74), extra-base hits (52) and total bases (209). He is tied for the league lead in doubles (29) with teammate and fellow All-Star Nick Markakis. Albies is batting .283 with 20 home runs and 55 RBIs.
The Braves entered Friday a half-game behind the NL-East leading Philadelphia Phillies.
—
