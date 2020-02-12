Braves agree to minor-league deal with RHP Josh Tomlin

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever Josh Tomlin that includes an invitation to the big league camp.

The Braves announced the deal on Wednesday, one day before the first workout for pitchers and catchers at the team’s new spring training facility in North Port, Florida

Tomlin, a 35-year-old right-hander, returns to the Braves after making a career-high 51 appearances in 2019. He was 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA working mostly in long and middle relief, though he did have the first two saves of his 10-year career.

Before coming to Atlanta, Tomlin pitched nine seasons — mostly as a starter — with Cleveland. He had three seasons with at least 10 wins, including a 13-9 mark in 2016.

Tomlin provides additional depth in a Braves bullpen that was bolstered last season by trade-deadline deals for Mark Melancon, Shane Greene and Chris Martin and the November free-agent signing of Giants closer Will Smith to a three-year, $40 million contract.