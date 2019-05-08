Boyd scheduled to start as Detroit hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (16-19, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-17, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-2, 3.05 ERA, .99 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Los Angeles will meet at Comerica Park Wednesday.

The Tigers are 8-7 on their home turf. Detroit is hitting a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Miguel Cabrera with an average of .298.

The Angels are 5-10 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Brian Goodwin leads the team with a mark of .323.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cabrera leads the Tigers with 36 hits and has 13 RBIs. Brandon Dixon is 5-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with eight home runs and has 19 RBIs. Albert Pujols is 9-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .250 batting average, 6.54 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Tommy La Stella: day-to-day (back tightness).