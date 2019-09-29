Boston takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (54-107, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (83-78, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Chandler Shepherd (0-0, 7.71 ERA) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (19-6, 3.81 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox are 34-41 against teams from the AL East. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .336 is fourth in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the team with an OBP of .384.

The Orioles are 24-51 against division opponents. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .310, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .362. The Orioles won the last meeting 9-4. John Means secured his 12th victory and Richie Martin went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Jhoulys Chacin registered his 12th loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 198 hits and has 115 RBIs. Mitch Moreland is 9-for-26 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 35 home runs and has 96 RBIs. Austin Hays is 14-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder), Christian Vazquez: (leg).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (knee).