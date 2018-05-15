Boston’s Smith dislocates shoulder during tantrum

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Carson Smith walks off the mound as Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis rounds the bases after his home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston Monday, May 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) Red Sox pitcher Carson Smith dislocated his pitching shoulder during a tantrum and went on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, an injury Boston said could be major.

The 28-year-old right-hander was hurt when he threw his glove in the dugout after leaving Monday night’s 6-5 loss to Oakland. He entered with the Red Sox trailing 5-4 in the eighth, allowed Khris Davis’ leadoff home run, then retired three straight batters. Brian Johnson relieved to start the ninth.

Left-hander Bobby Poyner was recalled up from Triple-A Pawtucket. Poyner is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in seven games and eight innings with the Red Sox this season.

