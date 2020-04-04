Follow live: Game 4 of the 2004 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals

We’re about to relive the night the Boston Red Sox broke the curse.

The 2004 World Series featured a matchup between two of the most storied franchises in MLB history: the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

Both franchises were experiencing extended droughts since their last World Series titles. The Cardinals entered the series having gone 22 years since their last title, but that paled in comparison to the Red Sox’s 86-year drought.

After taking a commanding 3-0 lead, Boston was looking to close out the series in St. Louis in Game 4.

Relive that night with us and the @MLBonFOX Twitter account!

The energy outside of Busch Stadium set the tone perfectly for what was to come during the game.

The Red Sox were determined to get the monkey off of their back in this game.

Johnny Damon led off the game with a solo home run to give the Sox an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

