We’re about to relive the night the Boston Red Sox broke the curse.

Calling all @RedSox fans 📢 Relive the night Boston broke the "Curse of the Bambino" and reclaimed the World Series title, as Game 4 of the 2004 World Series highlights an exciting day of @MLB programming on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/oOQ9dQm8Oh Article continues below ... — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 4, 2020

The 2004 World Series featured a matchup between two of the most storied franchises in MLB history: the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

Both franchises were experiencing extended droughts since their last World Series titles. The Cardinals entered the series having gone 22 years since their last title, but that paled in comparison to the Red Sox’s 86-year drought.

After taking a commanding 3-0 lead, Boston was looking to close out the series in St. Louis in Game 4.

Relive that night with us and the @MLBonFOX Twitter account!

The energy outside of Busch Stadium set the tone perfectly for what was to come during the game.

Time to rewatch history! ⚾️ 📺: 2004 World Series: Game 4 on FS1! pic.twitter.com/kvu9UDtc2c — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 4, 2020

The Red Sox were determined to get the monkey off of their back in this game.

Johnny Damon led off the game with a solo home run to give the Sox an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Johnny Damon led the game off with a BANG! 💥 📺: Rewatch Now on FS1 pic.twitter.com/c4anEcjBoO — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 4, 2020

