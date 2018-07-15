Bogaerts’ grand slam gets Red Sox back to winning ways

BOSTON (AP) Xander Bogaerts hit a game-ending grand slam with one out in the 10th inning, and J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 29th homer to carry the Boston Red Sox to a 6-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Martinez increased his major league-leading RBI total to 80 with a solo shot and red-hot Mookie Betts extended his hitting streak to 12 games with three singles to raise his majors’ best average to .362 for Boston.

The AL East-leading Red Sox had their 10-game winning streak halted Friday. They haven’t lost two straight since June 19 and 20.

Betts reached on error against Chris Rowley (0-1) when shortstop Gurriel, who moved there in the top of the inning, had his grounder go right through his legs. Brock Holt had a hit-and-run single and Martinez was intentionally walked before Bogaerts hit his shot to left-center.

Craig Kimbrel (2-1) pitched a hitless 10th for the victory.

ANGELS 5, DODGERS 4, 10 INNINGS

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kole Calhoun homered on his first pitch from All-Star closer Kenley Jansen (0-3) in the 10th inning, lifting the Angels over the Dodgers after blowing two leads.

Four of the Angels’ five games against the Dodgers this season have been decided by one run. The Angels lead the season series 3-2.

The Angels led 3-0 in the second and 4-3 in the seventh before the Dodgers rallied twice to tie the game. The Dodgers put the potential tying run on in the bottom of the 10th when Andrew Toles doubled to deep left. Justin Upton collided with the wall trying to make the catch and the trainer came out to check on him, although he stayed in the game.

Toles took third on a passed ball by but pinch-hitter Chase Utley flied out to center and Yasmani Grandal struck out swinging against Jose Alvarez (4-3) to end the game.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Jorge Bonifacio homered for the first time since he was suspended for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, and Kansas City beat Chicago for just its second win in July.

The 25-year-old Bonifacio broke into the majors last year, hitting 17 homers in 113 games for Kansas City. But he missed the first part of this season after a positive test for Boldenone, resulting in an 80-game suspension.

Duffy (5-8) struck out eight while pitching seven innings of four-hit ball. He tossed six scoreless innings at Minnesota on Monday night, but left with a no-decision after the Twins rallied for a 3-1 win.

The White Sox lost for the seventh time in nine games. Reynaldo Lopez (4-7) allowed five runs and nine hits in 7 2/3 innings in his first start since his wife, Jhilaris, gave birth to a baby girl named Zoe on Friday.

MARLINS 2, PHILLIES 0

MIAMI (AP) – All-Star Aaron Nola gave up two runs in the first inning and Philadelphia never recovered, losing to Miami.

The NL East-leading Phillies have scored only 24 runs in their past nine games.

Nola (12-3) needed 31 pitches to get through the first. After he loaded the bases with none out, one run scored on a groundout, and another came home on Martin Prado’s two-out single. In that one inning, Nola surrendered as many runs as he had given up in his previous three starts combined.

Trevor Richards (3-5) pitched six innings and didn’t allow a run. Three relievers completed the eight-hitter, and Kyle Barraclough pitched around a pair of two-out singles in the ninth for his ninth save and the Marlins‘ eighth shutout.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, BRAVES 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Zack Greinke added another road win to his strong first half by allowing only four hits in 7 2/3 innings, extending Atlanta’s offensive slump, and Arizona shut out the Braves.

Greinke (10-5), named to the NL All-Star team on Thursday as a replacement for Chicago’s Jon Lester, has won five straight decisions. The 34-year-old right-hander has been especially strong away from home, winning five straight road starts since June 8.

Ketel Marte hit a sixth-inning homer for Arizona, who has won the first two games of the three-game series and has matched its 2017 team record of 53 wins before the All-Star break. Brad Boxberger pitched around a one-out single by Nick Markakis in the ninth for his 24th save.

Sean Newcomb (8-5) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He has issued 12 walks in three starts this month.

ASTROS 9, TIGERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) – Gerrit Cole struck out eight in 5 2/3 strong innings, and Houston hit three home runs in a win over Detroit.

Cole (10-2) allowed one run and three hits with four walks after being activated from the bereavement list prior to the game. He threw six shutout innings in his last start Monday against Oakland.

Josh Reddick and Evan Gattis hit back-to-back solo homers in the fifth to chase Detroit starter Michael Fulmer (3-9). Tyler White added a two-run shot to left in the seventh.

Fulmer gave up seven runs and a season-high 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He lost his fourth straight decision and has allowed at least three runs in each of his last five outings.

METS 7, NATIONALS 4

NEW YORK (AP) – Zack Wheeler won for the first time since April 29, Michael Conforto homered and New York defeated Washington.

Wilmer Flores, Jose Reyes and Kevin Plawecki each had two hits as the light-hitting Mets scored seven runs for the first time since June 24. New York came into the game last in the National League in batting average and was tied with San Diego for the third-fewest runs scored in the majors.

Wheeler (3-6) was brilliant for seven innings before tiring in the eighth in his longest outing since June 19, 2014. He struck out seven and allowed just one hit through the first five innings.

New York roughed up Austin Voth (0-1), who allowed all seven runs and struck out three in his major league debut.

Jeurys Familia pitched a perfect for his 17th save in 21 chances.

RAYS 19, TWINS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jake Bauers homered for the second straight game and drove in four runs, Carlos Gomez homered and had two RBIs, and Tampa Bay Ray scored 15 times in the final three innings to rally past Minnesota.

C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer and Jesus Sucre, who entered in the sixth for injured catcher Wilson Ramos, drove in two runs for Tampa Bay. The Rays posted season-highs in runs and hits (20) after entering the game 2-34 this season when trailing after six innings.

Jamie Schultz (1-0) walked three batters in 2 2/3 hitless innings as Tampa Bay overcame a short start by Chris Archer.

Zach Duke (3-3) gave up three runs and managed to retire just two batters in relief of Minnesota starter Jose Berrios. Eddie Rosario had three hits and two RBIs, but the Twins fell for the second time in nine games on their current homestand.

PIRATES 2, BREWERS, FIRST GAME

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, and that was enough to push Pittsburgh victory over the Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader.

Marte sent an 0-1 pitch from Chase Anderson (6-7) over the center field wall to put the Pirates ahead 1-0. Polanco then drove Anderson’s 3-2 offering over the wall in right for his 15th long ball.

Richard Rodriguez (2-2) got the win, retiring all four batters he faced in relief of starter Ivan Nova.

Felipe Vazquez got the final three outs to earn his career-best 22nd save in 26 opportunities.

PIRATES 6, BREWERS 2, SECOND GAME

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco hit back-to-back home runs for the second time on the day, and Pittsburgh won the second game of a doubleheader over Milwaukee.

With the Pirates leading 3-0 in the eighth, Marte hit his 13th homer over the left-field wall before Polanco hit his 16th over the wall in right-center to make it 5-0.

Marte extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a ground-rule double in the sixth.

In his second major league start, Clay Holmes (1-1) allowed no runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks for his first win.

Brent Suter (8-6) went five innings for Milwaukee, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

ATHLETICS 4, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Pinch-hitter Mark Canha hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and Oakland continued its late-game success, rallying to beat San Francisco.

Stephen Piscotty and Marcus Semien had two hits apiece. Khris Davis added a sacrifice fly to help the A’s improve to 20-6 since June 16, tied with Boston for the best record in the majors during that stretch.

Josh Phegley started the seventh with a leadoff single against Tony Watson (2-3). Canha followed with his 12th home run, a towering two-run blast, and emphatically flipped his bat and stared into the A’s dugout before trotting around the bases.

Yusmeiro Petit (4-2) retired eight batters to win. All-Star closer Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 24th save.

YANKEES 5, INDIANS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) – Austin Romine came all the way around to score when Cleveland committed two errors on his routine double in the seventh inning, and New York edged the Indians.

Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer and Greg Bird added a solo shot for the Yankees, who moved 30 games over. 500 and kept pace with the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox.

Indians All-Star Jose Ramirez belted his 29th homer, giving the third baseman as many homers as he had all last season – and tying Mickey Mantle’s record for the most by a switch-hitter before the break.

David Robertson (7-3) struck out three, Dellin Bentances worked the eighth and Aroldis Chapman got his 26th save in 27 tries.

After the Indians tied it in the sixth when Ramirez scored from second on an infield single, the Yankees took a 5-4 lead in the seventh off Mike Clevinger (7-5).

CUBS 11, PADRES 6

SAN DIEGO (AP) – All-Star slugger Javier Baez hit a three-run home run and drove in five, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ also went deep and NL Central-leading Chicago beat San Diego.

Baez, voted to start at second base in his first All-Star Game, hit a no-doubt shot to right-center field off Phil Hughes in the ninth inning, and the thousands of Cubs fans at Petco Park chanted ”Javy! Javy! Javy!” as the 25-year-old from Puerto Rico rounded the bases. It was his 19th.

Kyle Hendricks (6-8) won for the first time in five starts, holding San Diego to two runs and five hits in five innings, with three strikeouts and no walks. He allowed Eric Hosmer’s two-run homer in the first, his 10th.

That lead was gone by the fourth. Happ homered to center field off Luis Perdomo (1-4) leading off the second, his 11th. Schwarber homered to left on a line shot after Happ walked opening the fourth. It was Schwarber’s 18th.

ROCKIES 4, MARINERS 1

DENVER (AP) – Jon Gray returned from a two-week demotion to the minors to pitch effectively into the eighth inning, Carlos Gonzalez homered and Colorado extended its strong finish to the season’s first half by beating Seattle.

Ian Desmond added a one-out RBI triple in the fifth that chased Wade LeBlanc (5-1), who lost for the first time in his 22 career starts for Seattle. Nolan Arenado, on his bobblehead night, doubled, singled and drove in a run, helping Colorado win for the ninth time in 11 games heading into Sunday’s final game before the All-Star break.

Gray (8-7) allowed one run on five hits in 7 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking none. He did not allow a hit until Jean Segura singled to start the fourth.

Wade Davis pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 27th save.

ORIOLES 1, RANGERS 0

BALTIMORE (AP) – Rookie Yefry Ramirez and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, Jonathan Schoop drove in a run with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly and Baltimore beat Texas in a matchup of last-place teams.

Making his fourth start and bidding for his first major league victory, Ramirez pitched five innings of two-hit ball before being pulled in a scoreless game.

Brad Brach (1-2), Donnie Hart and Mychal Givens followed before Zach Britton worked the ninth for his third save.

After languishing on the disabled list for 11 weeks, Rangers lefty Martin Perez (2-4) allowed one run and five hits over seven innings in his first start since April 29. It was the best of his six starts this season, but he didn’t get a win to show for it.

REDS 8, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jose Peraza had a career-best five hits, Scooter Gennett drove in two runs and Cincinnati waited out a pair of rain delays before beating St. Louis.

St. Louis fired manager Mike Matheny after the game. Matheny was 591-473 over seven seasons as Cardinals manager.

Following the two days that totaled 2 hours, 43 minutes, Cincinnati trailed 2-0 after five innings before rallying for eight runs in its final four at-bats.

Gennett hit a 100 mph fastball off Jordan Hicks (3-2) to right field for a single to drive in Billy Hamilton with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to put the Reds ahead 3-2.

Austin Brice (2-2) retired both batters he faced in the sixth after replacing Kyle Crockett, who opened the inning.

