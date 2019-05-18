Blue Jays to take on White Sox on the road

Toronto Blue Jays (18-26, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (20-23, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Randal Grichuk and the Blue Jays will take on Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are 10-12 on their home turf. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.13. Reynaldo Lopez leads the team with a 5.58 ERA.

The Blue Jays are 10-13 on the road. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .286 is last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the lineup with an OBP of .375. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-2. Sam Gaviglio earned his third victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Ivan Nova took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs and has 36 RBIs. Yoan Moncada is 9-for-35 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Smoak leads the Blue Jays with 21 RBIs and is batting .218. Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-32 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .188 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (hand), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).