Blue Jays put starting pitchers Sanchez, Garcia on DL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) The Toronto Blue Jays have put pitchers Aaron Sanchez and Jaime Garcia on the 10-day disabled list.

The Blue Jays activated right-hander Marcus Stroman off the 10-day disabled list. He’d been out since May 8 with shoulder trouble.

Stroman was set to start Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels. He is 0-5 with a 7.71 ERA.

Toronto also recalled left-handed reliever Tim Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo.

Sanchez sustained a right finger contusion prior to starting an 8-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, giving up two runs in one inning before leaving the game. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA.

Garcia is dealing with soreness in his left shoulder, manager John Gibbons said. Garcia is 0-6 in his last 10 starts and has not won since April 17.

