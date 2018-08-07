Blue Jays put INF Drury on DL with broken hand, INF Uren up

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays infielder Brandon Drury is going back on the disabled list, this time for a broken left hand that occurred before he was traded from the New York Yankees to Toronto.

The Blue Jays put Drury on the 10-day DL on Tuesday. Infielder Richard Urena was called up from Triple-A Buffalo.

Drury was injured when he was hit by a pitch a few days before he was traded to Toronto on July 26. X-rays at the time were negative, and the injury was diagnosed as a bone bruise. After his hand didn’t improve, Drury underwent a CT scan Sunday, which revealed the fracture. He will wear a cast for two weeks before being re-evaluated.

Drury was acquired along with outfielder Billy McKinney for left-hander J.A. Happ. Drury is batting .154 with no homers and three RBIs in eight games with the Blue Jays.

Traded from Arizona to the Yankees in February, Drury began the season as New York’s starting third baseman. He soon went on the disabled list because of migraines and blurry vision, and had spent much of his time in the minors before getting dealt to Toronto.