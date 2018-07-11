Blue Jays go for sweep of Braves

ATLANTA — One of Mike Foltynewicz’s better starts this season came in an interleague matchup and the Atlanta Braves right-hander gets another shot at the American League on Wednesday night.

Foltynewicz, picked for his first All-Star Game, will face the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of a two-game series at SunTrust Park nearly two months after a 7-1 victory over the Red Sox in Boston on May 17.

The 27-year-old former Houston Astros first-round draft choice allowed just three hits over seven scoreless innings against the Red Sox while striking out seven and walking three.

Foltynewicz (6-5) is fourth in the National League among qualified starters with a 2.37 ERA and has struck out 114 in 95 innings.

“It’s taken the steps that we had hoped he would,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He had a period last year where he got on a good roll and then fell off a little bit. This year since spring training, it’s been from the get-go.”

Right-hander Sam Gaviglio (2-2, 3.81 ERA) will get the start for Toronto opposite Foltynewicz as the Blue Jays (42-48) go for a sweep after winning 6-2 on Tuesday night to knock the Braves (50-40) out of a tie for first place with Philadelphia in the National League East.

Foltynewicz hasn’t faced Toronto this season and is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA in one start and one relief appearance against the Blue Jays in his career. He is 6-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 12 career interleague games.

Foltynewicz has made three starts since a stint on the disabled list and has pitched just a combined 16 innings while allowing eight hits and six runs. He has struck out 20 and walked seven in the three outings.

Foltynewicz will join first baseman Freddie Freeman, right fielder Nick Markakis and second baseman Ozzie Albies in Washington next week for the All-Star game.

Snitker informed the players prior to Sunday’s game in Milwaukee.

“My name was the last one to be called off,” Foltynewicz, who lost to the Brewers on Friday. “Especially how I ended the last game, you just never know, but my heart was in my stomach and throat at the same time.”

Snitker had mentioned the possibility of giving Foltynewicz an extra day of rest thanks to Monday’s day off, but that would have pushed three other starters back prior to the All-Star break because of another off day on Thursday.

“He’s right on time and that’ll give the rest of our guys their start before the break,” Snitker said.

Gaviglio was acquired from Kansas City during spring training and has made nine starts for the Blue Jays after beginning the season with Triple-A Buffalo.

The 27-year-old former Seattle draft choice lasted just 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees in his most recent outing on Friday, but he has three quality starts.

Gaviglio made 13 starts and pitched in 16 games last season as a rookie with Seattle and Kansas City, going 4-5 with a 4.36 ERA.

Gaviglio has never faced the Braves, but he is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA in four interleague starts and one relief appearance.