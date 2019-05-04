Blue Jays face Texas, look to build on Thornton’s strong outing

Toronto Blue Jays (15-17, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (14-16, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Rangers are 10-7 in home games. Texas has hit 45 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the club with 11, averaging one every 8.5 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 8-9 on the road. Toronto has hit 33 home runs as a team this season. Rowdy Tellez leads the team with six, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 17 extra base hits and is batting .324. Logan Forsythe is 12-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .444. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 7-for-29 with four doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .254 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by three runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 10-day IL (arm), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).