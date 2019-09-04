Berrios expected to start for the Twins against Red Sox

Minnesota Twins (86-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-64, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (11-7, 3.57 ERA) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (16-5, 3.97 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Red Sox -133; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Minnesota will square off on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are 34-35 in home games. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .341 is second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an OBP of .388.

The Twins are 47-23 on the road. Minnesota has hit an MLB-leading 271 home runs this season. Max Kepler leads them with 36, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats. The Twins won the last meeting 6-5. Lewis Thorpe earned his second victory and Miguel Sano went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Rick Porcello took his 11th loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 80 extra base hits and is batting .321. Bogaerts is 16-for-40 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kepler leads the Twins with 67 extra base hits and is slugging .533. Nelson Cruz is 16-for-42 with two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Twins: 9-1, .300 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (ulcer), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Mitch Garver: (face).