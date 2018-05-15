BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times are Eastern.

WEDNESDAY, May 16

BARCELONA, Spain – Unless there are changes in Formula One regulations in the near future, don’t expect Haas to do much better than it is doing right now. Team principal Guenther Steiner says being the fourth best team is ”the maximum” the team can achieve with the current rules in place. He says beating teams like Red Bull or Ferrari is only possible in dreams at the moment. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

THURSDAY, May 17

The use of analytics is nothing new in the major leagues. More college teams like Illinois also are buying into the study of launch angles and exit speeds on batted balls and spin rates of pitches and any other specialized statistic they can isolate. The Illini relied on a sophomore computer science major Charlie Young to gather and compile their data, and now he’s interning in the Baltimore Orioles’ analytics department. By Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Thursday.

FRIDAY, May 18

NEWPORT, R.I. – It was only natural for the Volvo Ocean Race to do everything it can to minimize its impact on the environment, but the around the world sailing race wasn’t content to just write a check to offset its carbon footprint. ”The environment is our racetrack, it’s our playground,” said Meegan Jones, who calls herself the plastic police for the event. By Jimmy Golen. About 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Friday, May 18.

