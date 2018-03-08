BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times are Eastern.

FRIDAY, March 9

BKC–THE LOW MAJORS-ONE-HANDED PLAYER

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Omar Ndiaye rises up for deep 3-pointers, beats opponents with a wicked crossover and has a quick first step to the basket. He looks like the rest of the players on Northern Arizona’s roster except for one thing: His right arm. Ndiaye does not have a right hand due to a birth defect, but was still talented enough to become a Division I basketball player. By John Marshall. UPCOMING: 800 words by 5 a.m. Friday.

SATURDAY, March 10

BC-OLY–Chloe Kim-The Champion

VAIL, Colo. – Three weeks winning the Olympics and transforming herself from a mere snowboarder into a full-fledged celebrity, 17-year-old Chloe Kim is the first to admit she never realized what a big deal her victory would be. ”Very exciting,” she says. ”And I don’t think you’re supposed to know how to feel.” By National Writer Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, video by 3 a.m. Saturday.

MONDAY, March 12

BKC-COACH AND MOM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After each Florida State game, Terance Mann calls his mom as both recap how it went. Mann’s conversation is different compared to most mother-son talks after games because his mom, Daynia La-Force, is the women’s basketball coach at Rhode Island. Mann is one of the few Division I players who learned most of the game from his mom. ”She taught me a lot about the game. I didn’t realize until I got here how much,” said Mann, who is Florida State’s leading scorer and has the Seminoles heading to the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING. 750 words, photos, video.

TUESDAY, March 13

BBO–PLAYING 20 SEASONS

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Of the more than 19,000 MLB baseball players that have appeared in a big-league game, only 156 have played 20 seasons in the majors. That includes only two current players who have reached the two-decade mark – third baseman Adrian Beltre and 44-year-old pitcher Bartolo Colon, teammates with the Texas Rangers. ”When you see guys … that are still around for almost 20 years in professional baseball, those guys are outliers these days,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who believes there are a lot of variables to why guys don’t seem to be playing as long these days. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING. 850 words, photos by noon Tuesday.

